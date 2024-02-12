Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Lowers Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 94,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,136,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.8% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 15.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Snap-on by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total transaction of $416,020.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,113,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $984,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,450.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total value of $416,020.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,113,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,998 shares of company stock worth $21,666,210 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNA has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.00.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of SNA stock opened at $262.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $285.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $226.68 and a 12 month high of $297.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 21.38%. Snap-on’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.27 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

