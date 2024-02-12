Eversource Energy (ES) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its 12/31/2023 earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect Eversource Energy to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

ES stock opened at $54.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $81.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.57.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 80.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank downgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $147,913.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eversource Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,818,000 after acquiring an additional 12,604,649 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,863,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,695,000 after acquiring an additional 128,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,548,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,477,000 after acquiring an additional 124,871 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,375,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,220,000 after acquiring an additional 158,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,632,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,202,000 after acquiring an additional 69,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

