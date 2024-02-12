Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) Shares Gap Up to $5.07

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.07, but opened at $5.23. Evolv Technologies shares last traded at $5.38, with a volume of 257,345 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVLV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Evolv Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Evolv Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Evolv Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $846.33 million, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.67.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. Evolv Technologies had a negative net margin of 147.76% and a negative return on equity of 46.80%. The business had revenue of $20.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Evolv Technologies

In other news, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 54,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $276,559.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,975,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,956,383.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CRO Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 38,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,228.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 54,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $276,559.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,975,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,956,383.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 271,561 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,190 over the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,068,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,116 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Evolv Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,530,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,738,000 after buying an additional 81,689 shares during the last quarter. Key Colony Management LLC boosted its stake in Evolv Technologies by 157.8% during the fourth quarter. Key Colony Management LLC now owns 2,781,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,131,000 after buying an additional 1,702,928 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Evolv Technologies by 32.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,048,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,289,000 after buying an additional 497,499 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Evolv Technologies by 22.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,907,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,446,000 after buying an additional 351,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

Evolv Technologies Company Profile

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

