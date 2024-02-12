Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SNMP opened at $1.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.12. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $297.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.08.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.92 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolve Transition Infrastructure

In related news, major shareholder Gp Holdings Lp Stonepeak acquired 1,536,220 shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $2,135,345.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,536,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,345.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSE:SNMP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 58,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.69% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Company Profile

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

