Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 189.3% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 50.3% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 263.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Exelon in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Exelon in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.36.

Exelon Stock Performance

EXC opened at $33.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.35. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

