Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EXR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Extra Space Storage from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $151.45.

NYSE:EXR opened at $143.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.64. The company has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $101.19 and a 1-year high of $170.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 119.12%.

In related news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 10,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total value of $1,393,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,344 shares in the company, valued at $11,472,166.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.0% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 1,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.7% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

