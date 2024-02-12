Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.65-6.87 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.77.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FRT stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.71. 734,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,666. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $85.27 and a 12 month high of $112.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on FRT shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $111.67.

Insider Transactions at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In other news, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $461,968.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,470 shares in the company, valued at $6,210,484.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $34,468.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,907,066.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $461,968.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,210,484.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 14.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

