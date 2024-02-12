Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $79.99

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $79.99 and last traded at $79.98, with a volume of 103971 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.69.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.28 and a 200 day moving average of $66.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at $52,130,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 156.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 945,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,479,000 after buying an additional 576,643 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 52.4% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,318,407 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $78,748,000 after buying an additional 453,342 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 27.8% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,513,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,923,000 after purchasing an additional 329,444 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 12.2% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,582,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $139,994,000 after purchasing an additional 280,651 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

