Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $80.35

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $80.35 and last traded at $80.35, with a volume of 12819 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.91.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.55 and its 200 day moving average is $73.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,249,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,667,000 after purchasing an additional 603,520 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,120,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,295,000 after purchasing an additional 73,835 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 209,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,353,000 after purchasing an additional 22,297 shares in the last quarter.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

