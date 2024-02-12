Financial Analysis: Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.8% of Integral Ad Science shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.6% of Match Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Integral Ad Science shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Match Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Integral Ad Science and Match Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integral Ad Science $408.35 million 6.24 $15.37 million $0.05 322.66 Match Group $3.36 billion 2.87 $651.54 million $2.28 15.57

Volatility and Risk

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than Integral Ad Science. Match Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Integral Ad Science, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Integral Ad Science has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Match Group has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Integral Ad Science and Match Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integral Ad Science 1.87% 1.01% 0.73% Match Group 19.36% -313.95% 15.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Integral Ad Science and Match Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integral Ad Science 0 3 9 1 2.85 Match Group 0 6 11 0 2.65

Integral Ad Science presently has a consensus target price of $19.68, suggesting a potential upside of 22.02%. Match Group has a consensus target price of $47.37, suggesting a potential upside of 33.75%. Given Match Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Match Group is more favorable than Integral Ad Science.

Summary

Integral Ad Science beats Match Group on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video. Its digital media quality solutions offer ad fraud detection and prevention, viewability, brand safety and suitability, contextual targeting, inventory yield management, and reporting. In addition, the company offers Quality Impressions, a metric designed to verify that digital ads are served to a real person rather than a bot, viewable on-screen, and presented in a brand-safe and suitable environment in the correct geography; Context Control solution that delivers contextual targeting and brand suitability capabilities; pre-bid programmatic and post-bid verification solutions for advertisers; and optimization and verification solutions for publishers. It serves advertisers and agencies, publishers, and supply side platforms. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

