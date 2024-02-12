Financial Review: Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) versus LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) and LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.1% of Sotherly Hotels shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of LXP Industrial Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Sotherly Hotels shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of LXP Industrial Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Sotherly Hotels has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LXP Industrial Trust has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sotherly Hotels 5.62% 18.80% 2.40% LXP Industrial Trust 16.02% 2.41% 1.36%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sotherly Hotels and LXP Industrial Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Sotherly Hotels and LXP Industrial Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sotherly Hotels $166.08 million 0.16 $32.54 million $0.09 15.34 LXP Industrial Trust $321.24 million 8.21 $113.78 million $0.17 53.00

LXP Industrial Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Sotherly Hotels. Sotherly Hotels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LXP Industrial Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sotherly Hotels and LXP Industrial Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sotherly Hotels 0 1 0 0 2.00 LXP Industrial Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50

Sotherly Hotels currently has a consensus target price of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 63.04%. LXP Industrial Trust has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.09%. Given Sotherly Hotels’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sotherly Hotels is more favorable than LXP Industrial Trust.

Summary

LXP Industrial Trust beats Sotherly Hotels on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in ten hotel properties, comprising 2,786 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs. The Company owns hotels that operate under the Hilton Worldwide and Hyatt Hotels Corporation brands, as well as independent hotels. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was organized in 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia.

About LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

