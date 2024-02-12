Financial Survey: Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS) versus Eros Media World (NYSE:EMWPF)

Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS – Get Free Report) and Eros Media World (NYSE:EMWPF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.3% of Cineverse shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of Cineverse shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Eros Media World shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cineverse and Eros Media World’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cineverse $68.03 million 0.28 -$9.73 million ($0.16) -9.19 Eros Media World $89.40 million 0.00 N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Eros Media World has higher revenue and earnings than Cineverse.

This table compares Cineverse and Eros Media World’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cineverse -2.97% -5.16% -2.21% Eros Media World N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Cineverse has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eros Media World has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cineverse and Eros Media World, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cineverse 0 0 1 0 3.00 Eros Media World 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cineverse currently has a consensus price target of $7.75, indicating a potential upside of 427.21%. Given Cineverse’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cineverse is more favorable than Eros Media World.

Summary

Cineverse beats Eros Media World on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cineverse

Cineverse Corp. operates as a streaming technology and entertainment company. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Equipment, and Content and Entertainment. It owns and operates streaming channels, through its proprietary technology platform. The company also delivers curated content through subscription video on demand (SVOD), dedicated ad-supported (AVOD), and ad-supported streaming linear (FAST) channels, as well as social video streaming services and audio podcasts; operates OTT streaming entertainment channels; and offers monitoring, billing, collection, and verification services. It entertains consumers worldwide by providing premium feature film and television programs, enthusiast streaming channels, and technology services. The company was formerly known as Cinedigm Corp. and changed its name to Cineverse Corp. in May 2023. Cineverse Corp. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

About Eros Media World

Eros STX Global Corporation produces, markets, and distributes content to audiences around the world across traditional and digital media platforms. The company produces and distributes films, scripted and unscripted TV programming, and digital content across a variety of platforms. It also offers Eros Now, a subscription based OTT platform. Eros STX Global Corporation was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Burbank, California.

