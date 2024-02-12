First Heartland Consultants Inc. Acquires 1,927 Shares of KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 365,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the quarter. KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF comprises about 1.5% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned 4.31% of KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF worth $11,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMLM. Nvwm LLC increased its position in KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF by 79.8% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF by 2,338.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000.

KMLM traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,940. KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $28.05 and a 12 month high of $32.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.62.

KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF Profile

The KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (KMLM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KFA MLM index. The fund aims to track an index of long and short managed futures, based on a trend following methodology. The fund allocates to commodity, currency and global fixed income futures based on relative historical volatility.

