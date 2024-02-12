First Heartland Consultants Inc. Acquires 36,962 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 327.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,962 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $11,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWV. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $287.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,202. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $219.44 and a 12-month high of $288.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $273.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.61. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

