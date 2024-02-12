First Heartland Consultants Inc. Acquires 63,934 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 517.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,934 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 29,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 30,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of FMB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.47. 156,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,493. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.21. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $48.08 and a 52 week high of $51.77.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1325 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.