First Heartland Consultants Inc. Buys 9,507 Shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,507 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned 3.83% of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April worth $5,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of BATS:NAPR traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.05. The company had a trading volume of 23,317 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.09.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

