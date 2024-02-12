First Heartland Consultants Inc. Grows Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Free Report) by 950.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,254 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $10,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1,225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 900.2% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 12,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 11,622 shares during the last quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 869.0% during the second quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 17,111 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 865.3% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,129,000 after acquiring an additional 37,875 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $30.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,174. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $248.94 and a 52-week high of $304.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.72.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.