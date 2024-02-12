First Heartland Consultants Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,998,000 after buying an additional 5,313,963 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 257.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,363,000 after buying an additional 3,443,500 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $435,417,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 740.1% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,231,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,684,000 after buying an additional 1,085,331 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $249.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,335,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,385,559. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $237.35 and its 200 day moving average is $225.04. The company has a market capitalization of $351.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.18 and a fifty-two week high of $250.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

