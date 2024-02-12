First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $1.90 Million Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 629.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,219 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded up $1.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $115.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,093. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $126.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.03 and a 200-day moving average of $112.35. The firm has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.189 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

