First Heartland Consultants Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,644 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 10,470 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,406,000 after purchasing an additional 65,200 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.40. 4,804,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,767,278. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $75.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.71.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

