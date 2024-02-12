First Heartland Consultants Inc. Makes New $6.13 Million Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 121,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,132,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS JMST traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.68. 224,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.59.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

