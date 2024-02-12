First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 464 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLV. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1,065.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 510.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,842. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.07. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $62.95 and a 1 year high of $77.99.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.2617 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

