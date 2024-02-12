First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 5,127 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 34.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,127 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIA. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 73.5% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 49.4% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 32.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of DIA stock traded up $1.14 on Monday, hitting $387.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,920,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,845,873. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $314.97 and a 1 year high of $389.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $375.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.15.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

