First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.35.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FHN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on First Horizon from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James raised First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Horizon

First Horizon Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 16.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 994,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,960,000 after purchasing an additional 137,525 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the second quarter worth about $145,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 116.2% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 12,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the third quarter worth about $1,189,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 721.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 110,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 97,144 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $13.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. First Horizon has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $24.90.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that First Horizon will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $650.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

