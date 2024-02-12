First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Sunday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Saturday, March 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.
First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:INBKZ opened at $23.00 on Monday. First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $24.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.70.
First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Internet Bancorp – Fixed-
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- Wendy’s vs Shake Shack: Out with the new, in with the old?
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Simpson Manufacturing stock doubled in value; It can double again
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- Uber quadruples EPS estimates, but is growth decelerating?
Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp - Fixed- Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp - Fixed- and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.