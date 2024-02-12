First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Sunday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Saturday, March 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:INBKZ opened at $23.00 on Monday. First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $24.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.70.

first internet bancorp operates as the bank holding company for first internet bank of indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the united states. the company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

