First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Bought by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,392 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $4,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 29,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 76,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.18. 252,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,824. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $69.70 and a 1 year high of $82.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.98. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.4313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

