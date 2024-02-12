First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Short Interest Update

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a growth of 247.5% from the January 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN FEN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.17. 9,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,914. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $12.03 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 55.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 174,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 62,529 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 92.9% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 124,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 60,072 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 2.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 61,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 2.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 149,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.

