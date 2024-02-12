First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. reduced its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,804 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 53,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth about $251,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 35.0% during the second quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM remained flat at $59.74 during midday trading on Monday. 578,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,519. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.63. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.40 and a one year high of $59.94.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

