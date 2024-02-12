First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 285.7% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HISF. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ HISF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.34. 6,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,593. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.56. The stock has a market cap of $31.04 million, a P/E ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.46. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a one year low of $41.73 and a one year high of $44.98.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%.

The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

