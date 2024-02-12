First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 212.2% from the January 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 226.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 21,902 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $517,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.03. 3,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,914. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.09. First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $42.70 and a fifty-two week high of $53.25. The stock has a market cap of $192.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.67.

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $1.1164 dividend. This represents a $4.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Japan index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of Japanese equities selected using both growth and value screens. FJP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

