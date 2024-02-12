First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $118.32

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $118.32 and last traded at $118.28, with a volume of 3574 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.45.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.04.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.2087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

