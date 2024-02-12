First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $86.90

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $86.90 and last traded at $86.90, with a volume of 285 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.86.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.29.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.1658 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 147,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after purchasing an additional 63,894 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 128,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 65,336 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 38,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

