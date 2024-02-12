First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $86.90

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $86.90 and last traded at $86.90, with a volume of 285 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.86.
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 2.4 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.29.
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.1658 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
