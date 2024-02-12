First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) is One Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 981,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,280 shares during the quarter. First Trust Senior Loan ETF comprises about 2.0% of One Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. One Capital Management LLC owned about 2.04% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $44,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6,046.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 104.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000.

Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock remained flat at $46.08 on Monday. 11,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,068. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $44.53 and a 52-week high of $46.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.81.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $3.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

