FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $296.33.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $273.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $278.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.42. The company has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12-month low of $185.04 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $937.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.01 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 37.56%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 18.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FLEETCOR Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

See Also

