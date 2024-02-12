FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Short Interest Update

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a growth of 689.3% from the January 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKOR. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund by 107.9% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 5,157 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund in the third quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $14,182,000.

Get FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund alerts:

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Price Performance

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund stock remained flat at $47.55 during midday trading on Monday. 7,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,437. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.74. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a twelve month low of $45.16 and a twelve month high of $48.18.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Dividend Announcement

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.1942 dividend. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

(Get Free Report)

The FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (SKOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of intermediate-maturity, investment-grade corporate bonds that are selected and weighted by fundamental factors. SKOR was launched on Nov 12, 2014 and is managed by FlexShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.