Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $60.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FTNT. DZ Bank cut Fortinet from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Fortinet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $70.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.24. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $1,327,641.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,907,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,930,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $1,327,641.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,907,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,930,953.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,332 shares of company stock valued at $8,704,410 in the last 90 days. 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

