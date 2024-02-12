Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Purchased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,617 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,124,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,421,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,217,000 after purchasing an additional 84,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FTV shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.92.

Fortive Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE FTV traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,404. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $62.70 and a twelve month high of $83.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.66 and a 200 day moving average of $73.42.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

About Fortive

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.