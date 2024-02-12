Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) Announces $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Sunday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Fortress Biotech Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Fortress Biotech stock opened at $13.80 on Monday. Fortress Biotech has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $20.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average is $12.47.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

