Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Hits New 52-Week High at $81.08

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday. The stock traded as high as $81.08 and last traded at $80.99, with a volume of 87458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on FBIN shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.58.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortune Brands Innovations

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIN. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 1,181.5% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

