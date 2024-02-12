Foundry Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 549,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,030,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kenvue Stock Performance

NYSE KVUE traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.48. 2,274,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,841,740. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.03.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KVUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

