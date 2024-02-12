Foundry Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,401 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.20% of National Fuel Gas worth $9,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,771,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $724,553,000 after acquiring an additional 892,065 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,679,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $501,181,000 after buying an additional 139,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,980,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $413,781,000 after buying an additional 321,988 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,227,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,780,000 after buying an additional 671,537 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,456,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,491,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock traded up $0.66 on Monday, hitting $48.34. The company had a trading volume of 101,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,019. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $45.32 and a 52 week high of $59.28. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $525.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd.

About National Fuel Gas

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

See Also

