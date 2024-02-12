Foundry Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,656 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,248 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.1% of Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $16,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,413,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,093,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.20. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CSCO. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, January 8th. Melius downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. New Street Research downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.21.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CSCO

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $242,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,884.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.