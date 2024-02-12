Foundry Partners LLC Decreases Stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 437,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 74,778 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of MGIC Investment worth $7,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 374.0% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 26.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the third quarter worth about $121,000. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MTG traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.24. 456,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,790. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.96. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $20.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTG shares. UBS Group started coverage on MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm upped their target price on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

