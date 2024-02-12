Foundry Partners LLC Has $23.21 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 564,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for approximately 1.4% of Foundry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $23,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of C. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 75.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on C. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.62.

C stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,748,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,322,279. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $102.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $57.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

