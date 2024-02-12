Foundry Partners LLC Has $6.33 Million Stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 787,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 108,590 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.49% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $6,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,240,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,226,000 after acquiring an additional 154,374 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,428,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,070,000 after acquiring an additional 385,930 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,286,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,224,000 after acquiring an additional 30,240 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,129,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,931,000 after acquiring an additional 77,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 15.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,423,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,219,000 after acquiring an additional 456,442 shares in the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ESRT. Evercore ISI downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.65.

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

Empire State Realty Trust stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.97. 160,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,059. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average is $8.88. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $10.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Empire State Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.43%.

Empire State Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.