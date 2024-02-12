Foundry Partners LLC Has $7.49 Million Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 23.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 200,815 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 61,718 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $7,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 626.5% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of FCX stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $37.57. 3,329,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,482,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.42. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $44.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 2.06.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 23.62%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

