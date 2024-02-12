Foundry Partners LLC Increases Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 278,433 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,157 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $7,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the second quarter worth about $4,819,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Select Medical by 85.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Select Medical by 12.7% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 87,535 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 9,893 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Select Medical by 7.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,517,998 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,363,000 after purchasing an additional 109,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Select Medical during the third quarter worth about $1,611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $2,663,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,839,668 shares in the company, valued at $182,140,358.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $2,663,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 6,839,668 shares in the company, valued at $182,140,358.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 6,789,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,531,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $6,463,000 over the last ninety days. 19.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Select Medical Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of SEM stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,050. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day moving average of $25.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.35. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $21.28 and a twelve month high of $33.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

SEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Select Medical in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Select Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

Select Medical Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

Featured Articles

