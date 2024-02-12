Foundry Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 25.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 131,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,134 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $6,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HCC. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 4,220.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 86.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 23,505.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

Shares of HCC stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.99. The stock had a trading volume of 185,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,908. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.90 and its 200-day moving average is $51.84. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.13. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.97 and a 1-year high of $69.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on HCC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

