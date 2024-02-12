Foundry Partners LLC Makes New $9.07 Million Investment in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 250,149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,068,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in GSK by 255.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,690,026 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,071,000 after buying an additional 5,526,736 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in GSK by 32.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,107,000 after buying an additional 2,362,274 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in GSK by 48.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,844,000 after buying an additional 2,316,204 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in GSK during the fourth quarter worth $73,232,000. Finally, Provident Trust Co. acquired a new stake in GSK during the second quarter worth $64,214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

GSK Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:GSK traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.04. 1,957,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,720,393. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $33.20 and a twelve month high of $42.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.51 and a 200 day moving average of $36.66. The stock has a market cap of $84.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.3564 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 46.51%.

GSK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

