Foundry Partners LLC Raises Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 290,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,531 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $7,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Vishay Intertechnology

In related news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 14,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $330,026.58. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 42,631 shares in the company, valued at $947,687.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Vishay Intertechnology Price Performance

VSH stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.43. The stock had a trading volume of 195,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.03.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $785.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.15 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.32%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

Further Reading

